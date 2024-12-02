Android Pay rolls out Android Pay Day program in the UK

The program is named Android Pay Day and occurs every month on the Tuesday before UK employees get paid. Android Pay Day provides users with various discount offers that can be redeemed when making Android Pay purchases. The first Android Pay Day has begun with two offers — buy one get one free on Starbucks frappucinos, and a coupon code on delivery site Deliveroo.

Studies show that customers want wallet-specific rewards program. A 2015 CMB survey revealed that 44% of likely US mobile wallet adopters would test a platform if it offered a wallet-specific rewards program.

Android Pay Day’s recurring monthly nature gives users a reason to come back to the platform, which could push them to think of the service and use it at other times during the month, according to uk.businessinsider.com.