Android Pay removes grandfathered credit cards from Google Wallet

Though in the early stages, many former Google Wallet users were able to bring in Wallet to Android Pay any card they had, even if it wasn’t with a supported bank, now the service has become more restrictive. Google has sent an email to announce users about this situation.

In the email, Google doesn’t cite a specific reason for this change, but confirms that this was always going to be “limited time only”. “When we launched Android Pay, we wanted to make sure you could continue using this card since you used it to tap and pay with the old Google Wallet. However, we were only able to support this for a limited time. We’ll let you know if VISA-XXXX can be used with Android Pay again in the future.”

To help users check if their card will continue with Android Pay after the October 14th, Google has posted a list of supported banks for Android Pay here.