Android Pay enables Australians pay for government services

At the present, Android Pay is available in shopfronts, with the state government confirming plans to make the platform available on Service NSWs digital stores, website, and app. At the moment, Android Pay is only supported by American Express, Macquarie Bank, MyState, Teachers Mutual Bank, and ANZ.

In July 2014 the NSW government rolled out Service NSW to bring together a number of different state services under one office, including Births, Deaths, and Marriages, and small business support. As of February 2016, the Service NSW website showed that there were 95 shopfronts across the state. In June 2016 Service NSW introduced online drivers licence renewals, allowing licence holders to renew online via their Service NSW digital account.

Also the state plans to distribute digital licenses with digital versions of the Recreational Fishing Licence, the Responsible Service of Alcohol Card, and the Responsible Conduct of Gambling Competency Cards. The NSW government hopes to add an additional five licences to the digital wallet by 2017, with the drivers licence flagged as the most popular licence type, scheduled for digitisation in 2018.

The Service NSW smartphone app for iOS and Android received an update in February 2016, which now enables users to view, pay, and contest infringement notices.

The update to the app sees a user receive a mobile alert shortly after incurring a road or traffic fine. They will also be able to view photographs of the incident, pay the fine, and nominate the correct driver from the app.