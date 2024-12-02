AmEx adds Apple Pay support for US corporate cards

Financial institution American Express has unveiled that it has rollout support for its portfolio of corporate charge and credit cards on Apple’s mobile payment system.

The addition of corporate cards into the mix of AmEx cards that support Apple Pay enables employees to pay for their expenses and work-related purchases with their iPhone 6 or Apple Watch. This works for both purchases at stores that support contactless payments and apps with Apple Pay support. But for now, corporate AmEx cards support is limited to those issued in the US.

Apple will update Apple Pay with iOS 9 in the fall by adding support for loyalty, rewards and store-branded payment cards.