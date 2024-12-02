Americas Market Intelligence publishes ecommerce guide for merchants in Brazil

The report Optimizing E-Commerce Payments in Brazil offers guidance for merchants and payment processors targeting the Brazilian market.

Brazil accounts for 60% of all ecommerce in Latin America and the Brazilian ecommerce is set to grow by 15% in 2016 despite the economic recession affecting the country. The overall ecommerce market size for Brazil is USD 23 billion (three times that of Mexico, the second-largest ecommerce market in Latin America), but without a local payment strategy, merchants only reach 17% of Brazil’s total addressable ecommerce market.

Non-card payment methods represent 23% of all Brazilian ecommerce sales, and 58% of ecommerce volume in Brazil is purchased using an installment plan. Only 20% of Brazil’s credit cards are enabled for international use, a major problem for merchants using an offshore payments approach.

Optimizing E-commerce Payments in Brazil also shows merchants how to develop a local payment strategy and partnerships, as well as how to find the right payment gateway. The report contains detailed profiles of 16 payment gateways and helps merchants select which are most suitable based on their size and verticality.

The payment gateways profiled in the report include: PayU, PayPal, Adyen, Worldpay, Digital River, Braspag, PagSeguro, Mundipagg, maxiPago!, MOIP, MercadoPago, allpago, AstroPay, EBANX, Payzen, and iPag.