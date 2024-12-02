American Express solution enables cash back on purchases

Consumers who spend in line with the 2012 – 2013 US Department of Labor national averages for gas, groceries, dining out, clothing, transportation and entertainment using the Serve Cash Back Card could potentially earn more than USD 400 annually when earning 1% cash back.

After earning cash back, customers will be able to log in to their Serve Account, view how much cash back they have earned, and elect to redeem that amount on their next purchase.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.