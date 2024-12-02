American Express rolls out contactless cards in the Middle East

Contactless payment cards will be rolled out across all MENA markets, the company said in a statement.

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992 American Express Middle East was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East has more than 500 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments, and merchant businesses across the region.

Earlier in 2019, American Express has revealed plans to release a new credit card for small businesses, dubbed American Express Blue Business Cash Card.