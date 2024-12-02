American Express plans changes on its Gold Card

The premium card was first rolled out in 1966. The card’s annual fee will increase to USD 250 from USD 195. Card holders will no longer earn rewards on purchases made at gas stations in the US while the card’s rewards program will now focus exclusively on food and travel.

The card will now offer:

4X points at US restaurants (double the previous earn).

4X points at US supermarkets for the first USD 25,000 in purchases in this category each year (also double the previous offer).

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express’ travel portal (same as the previous allotment).

A USD 100 airline fee credit.

A USD 120 dining credit (up to USD 10 per month) that can be used across yet-to-be-announced four restaurant chains.

Discounts on airfare, lodging, cruises and vacation packages booked through American Express.

In addition, the Gold Card will feature a new sign-up bonus for new card members. Consumers who sign up through January 9, 2019, will receive an addition 25,000 rewards points when they spend USD 2,000 in the first three months. American Express is also providing USD 20 back in statement credit on up to USD 100 in restaurant-related expenses during that three-month introductory period.