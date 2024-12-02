American Express adds new feature for the Amex Bot for Messenger

This feature helps enable eligible US consumer and OPEN card members to add their card and billing information for purchases on Facebook. After adding a card to their Facebook accounts, card members can easily make in-game purchases, purchases on the shop sections of business’ Facebook pages and participate in Messenger commerce experiences.

American Express has worked closely with Facebook to ensure that card member account data is provided to Facebook via the Amex bot for Messenger in a safe and secure manner.

To enable the Amex bot for Messenger, card members can connect an eligible card to Messenger at using their American Express user ID and password.