Amazon releases Launchpad to help startups get a firmer grip online

The storefront page includes about 200 products from startups, including the Sphero remote-controlled robotic ball, a queen-size mattress from Casper, and a USD 300 Bluetooth speaker that levitates off its base, created by Crazybaby, cnet.com reports.

Amazon teamed up with 25 crowdfunding platforms, venture capital firms and startup accelerators, including Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator and Indiegogo, to bring together the set of products. Launchpad also includes assistance for startups to market and distribute their products, with the help of Amazons global network of warehouses.

In addition to Launchpad, Amazon has opened an art marketplace and started offering its own line of Elements products that have included diapers and baby wipes, though Amazon quickly stopped selling the diapers to make improvements to the design following customer feedback.