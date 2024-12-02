Amazon ranks first in valuation, leaves Walmart on second place

Amazon has reported a 19.9% rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and continued growth in its Amazon Web Services unit, dailymail.co.uk reports. The rise caused shares jump to USD 83.96, or 17%, to USD 566.14 in aftermarket trading, pushing it past Walmart in terms of market value, and adding USD 7 billion to the USD 34.7 billion fortune of founder Jeff Bezos.

The company reported a profit of USD 92 million, or USD 0.19 per share, for Q2 ended June 30, compared with a loss of USD 126 million, or USD 0.27 per share in 2014. Revenue rose to USD 23.19 billion from USD 19.34 billion. Online retailing currently accounts for only 7% of US retail sales. This sent its shares up 17.5% in extended trading.

Amazon has recently offered sales for one day to members only. Amazon said the Prime Day promotion helped drive 18% more sales than 2014s Black Friday - typically the busiest day in retail. The company also said it got hundreds of thousands of new signups from its Prime Day promotion.