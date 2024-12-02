Amazon partners Payoneer to expand cross-border payment options in Europe, US

As a featured payment solution for select countries within Amazon Seller Central, Payoneer provides a way for sellers from top markets including China, Japan and South Korea to receive their Amazon disbursements. In cooperation with Payoneer, Amazon now allows sellers to sign up for Payoneer directly from Amazon Seller Central.

Upon Payoneer registration, sellers receive online accounts that can collect Amazon disbursements, and that provide access to these disbursements through local bank account withdrawal or through the use of a Payoneer MasterCard. This alliance marks the first time that Amazon has expanded Seller Central cross-border payment capabilities through alliance with an external payment solution.

Recent research shows that ecommerce sales will reach USD 3.5 trillion by 2020 (12.4% of total retail sales) as more people around the world come online. With sellers in more than 100 countries, Amazon continues to remove barriers for its international sellers, enabling them to get paid locally as they grow their businesses worldwide.