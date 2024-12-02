Amazon offers Amazon Card starting credits

The online retailer is offering Amazon customers a EUR 50 starting credit if they opt for the Amazon Visa credit card. The Amazon Easter offers will run until the end of April 2021. One offer concerns the Amazon Visa card, which rewards customers with bonus points for payments that can be used for Amazon purchases.

The Amazon Visa card is issued in cooperation with Landesbank Berlin (LBB). Customers who use the credit card earn points while they shop, which they can spend at Amazon. Prime customers pay no annual fees and collect 3 points per EUR spent instead of the normal 2 bonus points that other customers receive. Each point is worth EUR 0.01 and can be used for a future Amazon purchase.