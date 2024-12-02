Amazon makes up 60% of US online sales growth in 2015 – research

The company recorded USD 23 billion more in US ecommerce sales in 2015 than 2014, marketwatch.com reports, citing “US Online Retail Forecast: 2015 to 2020”, a survey carried out by Forrester Research. Third-party marketplaces and sellers provide the bulk of Amazon`s revenues, estimated to reach 20% of US retail revenue.

US ecommerce sales are forecasted to hit USD 530 billion by 2020, with more than 206 million shoppers spending money online. Low unemployment numbers and improved cross-channel capabilities among retailers are triggers for this ecommerce growth.

Nevertheless, Amazon`s dominance is just one of the hurdles that retailers face. More than 78% of consumers consider shopping on mobile devices hindered by slow download times and screen size. Shipping costs are rising when retailers deliver merchandise to customers faster. Besides, a strong US dollar makes items more expensive for shoppers aboard.