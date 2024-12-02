Amazon launches ecommerce platform in Singapore

Customers can download Amazon Shopping app or visit Amazon.sg to shop for various products, including books, video games, consumer electronics, baby and toys, and home and kitchen. The company is also offering free delivery to all customers on orders above USD 29 within two to three days, and customers can choose one-day delivery for a price of USD 2.17. Prime members can also receive free one-day delivery and free international shipping on orders above USD 43.

The online retailer has invited Singapore businesses to sell their products on the new platform. Sellers will have access to listing tools, payment processing and credit card fraud protection, promotional features, and reports and analytics to improve selling.