Amazon introduces Amazon Storefronts

Amazon Storefronts features a variety of product categories including back to school, Halloween, home, pet supplies, kitchen, and books, from businesses all across the US.

With Storefronts, customers can access a curated collection of approximately one million products and deals from nearly 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, they can learn more about profiled businesses through featured videos and stories.

Under the name “Storefront of the Week”, the store will highlight a featured business each week, through a video that will help introduce the different types of businesses that customers are able to shop from.