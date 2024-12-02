Amazon India reduces fees for sellers on several items

Amazon has cut its referral fee by 1-7% on some categories (personal computers, mobile devices, tablets, electronics, movies, music, video games, video game consoles, non-educational and educational software, musical instruments, personal care appliances).

The cut is in effect from 17 June 2016, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports. Amazon India has not reduced the fee on apparel, fashion, lifestyle, home improvement and some other categories that had seen a fee increase.