Amazon, Flipkart expand credit products offering for festive sales

According to Mint, the offering includes partnerships with banks for broader coverage of debit card EMIs, alliances with digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for no-cost EMI solutions, and boosting BNPL options. Therefore, Flipkart will be targeting nearly 70 million customers this festive season with its debit card and pre-approved EMI products, as well as its Flipkart Pay Later offering.

Additionally, thanks to a partnership with Samsung, Flipkart has introduced a ‘Smart Upgrade’ plan, which enables users to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone by paying 70% through EMIs, and the balance of 30% is a buy-back discount for the next smartphone upgrade. Besides, the company collaborates with institutions like the Federal Bank that partnered with Paytm's wallet to expand payment options for Tier 2 users.

In addition, Flipkart has required financial partners to increase their eligibility base of customers, who can avail credit on the ecommerce platform, for its pre-approved EMI product protfolio. Flipkart will expand this option to almost 20 million customers during the Big Billion Days Sale. On the other hand, Amazon has also been boosting its affordability and EMI offerings, through partnerships with more than 25 banks and financial institutions to provide no-cost credit to Tier 2 customers.

Overall, both companies have extended their insurance offerings this festive season, which was restricted to smartphones during previous festive season sales, Livemint reported.