Amazon expands grocery delivery service to Brooklyn

The AmazonFresh programme, which offers same-day or next-day delivery on more than 500,000 items, including fresh and frozen groceries, will soon expand to other areas in Brooklyn, Reuters reports. The move is part of Amazons slow development of its Fresh programme, targeting one of the largest retail sectors yet to be upended by online commerce.

The top 10% to 20% of wealthiest US citizens spend between 3 and 4 times more on food than the average US family, according to Bill Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click, a consulting firm focused on retail technology.

Amazon tested Fresh in Seattle for five years before adding Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2013. The New York metro area presents very different logistical challenges, including a much higher population density.

Fresh will be offered for free to Brooklyn-based members of Amazons usd 99-a-year Prime programme through the end of 2015. After that, Amazon will charge USD 299 a year for its Prime Fresh programme, which combines grocery delivery with free two-day shipping and other perks of Prime.