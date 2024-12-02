Amazon doubles sales in Mexico in 2017

Amazon will generate USD 502.2 million in Mexico sales in 2017 compared with USD 243.9 million in 2016.

Online sales still account for slightly over 3% of all retail sales in Mexico, where shoppers fear credit card fraud and are often paid in cash. Internet shopping represents nearly 12% of all retail sales in the US.

Argentina’s MercadoLibre registered an increase of nearly 90% from 2016, but was still seen slipping to second place with some USD 489.2 million in sales. MercadoLibre said its Mexican sales rose 82% in the Q3 of 2016.

In third place was Walmart de Mexico with USD 258.9 million in projected online sales, or growth of about a third.

Amazon, formally launched in Mexico two years ago, introduced in October a cash payments system. Euromonitor excluded consumer-to-consumer sales sites, such as eBay, in its analysis.

Euromonitor forecasts the Mexican online market would be worth USD 7.1 billion in 2018, rising to USD 14 billion by 2022.