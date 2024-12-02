Amazon Cash launches in the US

To use it, the shopper signs up to Amazon and gets a special barcode that they can print out or store on their phone. Then he or she goes to a participating physical store such CVS, VG’s Grocery, Sheetz or D&W Fresh Market. The process is similar to buying an Amazon Gift card.

As Amazon says of the system: “Amazon Cash lets you add cash to your Amazon Balance at thousands of participating convenience, grocery, and drug stores by purchasing and automatically claiming an Amazon.com Gift Card to your account.

To use, visit a participating store, show the cashier your barcode to scan, and then pay the amount you want to add to your Amazon Balance.” Currently, this service is only available in the US.