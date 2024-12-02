Amadis, AMP and TXECSS team up to deliver accelerated EMV migration solution





Amadis, together with AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment) and TXECSS (Texas Engineering Consulting Systems and Services), presented a pre-certified payment solution, which includes an Android contactless pay-at-the-pump solution, making it easier for fuel merchants to EMV-enable their fuel dispensers in an unattended payment environment, while complying with the 2021 liability shift deadline in the US Migrations.

Amadis provides the payment software, while AMP provides its payment terminal, and TXECSS integrates the components into the POS. The solution decouples the fuel pump dispenser from the POS, enabling payment authorisations to take place at each individual pump, instead of being processed on a legacy POS system.

The original deadline for this change in liability was set for October 2020, but was extended by card brands during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.