Amadeus and Emburse to augment business travel spending

Integrating the collaboration and travel capabilities of Cytric by Amadeus with the expense management functionality of Emburse Chrome River delivers an augmented user experience and a modern approach to travel spend optimisation. The partnership will ensure a seamless experience from trip planning and booking, through to expense reporting, reconciliation, reimbursements, and spend analytics.











Covering the entire process of corporate travel

This relationship delivers more choice to enterprises that are looking for an integrated suite of modern, sophisticated travel spend management tools, without having to compromise on quality by being tied to a single vendor.

Amadeus and Emburse can now deliver a fully integrated solution to new customers, as well as offering each other’s solutions to current customers. Amadeus will promote Emburse Chrome River as a recommended integrated expense management offering to corporations in the US and specific markets in Europe (UK, Scandinavia, and Benelux), while Emburse will add Cytric Travel and Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams to its portfolio of travel spend optimisation solutions.

Emburse’s officials stated that the two companies have established data integrations and cater to prominent clients, but their new partnership marks a significant advancement. Amadeus and Emburse provide a range of complementary solutions that cover the entire process of corporate travel. This collaboration allows them to equip multinational organisations with cutting-edge tools, enhancing user convenience and generating value for enterprises by improving visibility and optimising travel expenses.

Through the global reach of this partnership and their commitment to innovation, Amadeus Cytric Solutions and Emburse can now offer a compelling alternative that not only meets the travel and expense (T&E) requirements of global enterprises with complex travel programmes but also elevates the impact to a global business through the enablement of travel analytics, travel companion apps and integrated card programmes.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Amadeus said this collaboration enables them to go beyond managing travel booking and expense. By leveraging the two companies’ complementary strengths, they are enhancing the traveller’s digital and mobile experience and corporations’ travel spend and policy management throughout the entire travel journey. All of this will enable corporations to optimise their travel spend in terms of cost, carbon emission and productivity collaboration.

