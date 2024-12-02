Altura, Thirdfort partnership to boost client onboarding

Thirdfort integrates document scanning and facial recognition tech, in a bit to determine authenticity of a client’s identity document. It also integrates FCA regulated Open Banking technology to access and retrieve bank statement data.

As part of the agreement, Thirdfort will make Altura more secure and efficient, and will provide a convenient solution to their clients. As the company is used to take a digital approach in most aspects of everyday life, the partnership marks the move for Thirdfort into the mortgage broking market.