Alternative Payments and Lime Light partner to assist online marketers

With this new partnership, Alternative Payments innovative payment services are fully integrated into the Lime Light CRM business offerings. Lime Light CRM helps marketers streamline the creation and management of direct marketing campaigns, generating high volume transactions across multiple countries, and accepting most major currencies. Seamless international transactions processing, multiple currency handling and tailored payment options to each consumer trough the innovative payment gateway are the values which stand behind the foundations of this partnership.

Alternative Payments remains the only provider focused entirely on increasing merchants’ reach by offering only the local payment methods to consumers and converting sales merchants would have missed out on by relying only on credit cards.