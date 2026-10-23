UK-based payments and financial technology provider allpay has confirmed its continued presence on the Government’s G-Cloud 15 framework. The framework gives public sector organisations a compliant procurement route to the company’s payment, income collection, and financial operations technology. allpay works mainly with local authorities, housing associations, and other public sector bodies, which can access its services directly through G-Cloud 15.

Payment channels designed for public sector income collection

The renewed listing comes as local authorities, housing associations, and public service providers face pressure to protect revenue, improve collection rates, support vulnerable residents, and get more value from existing resources. allpay’s platform combines payment collection, reconciliation, automation, disbursements, and citizen payment journeys, to help organisations collect more income, sooner, with less operational effort.

The services available through G-Cloud 15 include payment collection, direct debit, Pay by Bank and Open Banking capabilities, online and mobile payment journeys, and telephone and assisted payments. allpay also offers cash payment access, payment reconciliation and reporting, fund distribution and disbursements, and API and integration capabilities. By supporting both digital and assisted payment routes, the company aims to serve residents who may be digitally excluded or rely on alternative payment methods.

Financial inclusion and operational efficiency

According to allpay, public sector finance teams are increasingly looking to reduce reconciliation effort, automate manual processes, improve visibility of income streams, and strengthen financial resilience. The company is investing in Open Banking, payment automation, and system integration to modernise payment journeys while keeping the accessibility that public bodies require. Public sector buyers are also placing greater weight on social value, accessibility, and outcomes for citizens when selecting suppliers.

Michelle Pacey, Managing Director at allpay, said public sector teams are under pressure to improve income collection, reduce operational costs, and deliver better experiences for citizens. She added that the company’s focus is helping these organisations collect more income with less administrative effort, while ensuring services remain accessible to everyone. With the G-Cloud 15 listing, public bodies can buy allpay’s digital, assisted, and cash payment services through one framework, rather than running a separate tender for each channel.