



As per the information detailed in the press release, Allianz Trade’s payment solution provides a range of services designed to fulfil B2B ecommerce activities, including a trade credit insurance protection, a fraud module, a digital buyer onboarding solution, and instant financing solution through a financial institution partner. The launch follows Allianz Trade’s commitment to supporting the rapidly evolving B2B ecommerce space.











Allianz Trade pay’s capabilities

Through its ecommerce credit insurance, Allianz Trade provides real-time coverage against non-payment risks to B2B marketplaces, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and e-merchants. Currently, the company aims to accelerate and advance in supporting a more efficient B2B ecosystem, while also adapting to the risk of ecommerce trade flows. Allianz Trade pay provides a set of solutions suitable for all ecommerce players, including credit insurance, instant financing, and Know Your Business (KYB), among others. More specifically, the service brings together already existing tools with additional solutions. Some of the pre-existing solutions include ecommerce credit insurance, which enables real-time customer credit online, supporting B2B e-merchants in granting payment terms to clients while being safeguarded from the risk of non-payment. Also, Allianz Trade’s B2B BNPL partners offer the entire BNPL value chain up to the payment immediately provided by the Allianz Trade API connection. While the BNPL provider chases the payment of the buyer, in case of inability to pay, Allianz Trade delivers the insurance cover to the BNPL partners. The company also provides multi-country and multi-currency instant financing solutions for multinationals, which functions similarly to the domestic option.



In addition to the aforementioned capabilities, Allianz Trade pay brings the following solutions to the market:

A buyer onboarding solution that assists e-merchants in the KYB process by verifying the identity of the buyer via Open Banking technologies and the company’s database;

An insurance covering fraud risks that offer e-merchants increased security by protecting their business against financial losses due to identity theft;

A plugin for companies using a CMS, with users needing to integrate it into the source code of their B2B ecommerce platform.

According to Allianz Trade’s officials, the company now covers the entire B2B ecommerce value chain, from KYB to payments, and aims to address the needs of the ecosystem, from e-merchants to BNPL participants, banks, and marketplaces. Allianz Trade pay provides complementary services, with convenient integration to the payment pathway. The solution intends to deliver simplicity, security, and flexibility, among others, to the B2B ecommerce market.



Additionally, representatives underlined that the company intends to advance its operations and provide more services and functionalities, such as live and consolidated views, dedicated and dynamic dashboards, and automated alerts. Considering that the B2B ecommerce space is evolving constantly, Allianz Trade plans to support this transition by assisting companies dealing with trade.