Allianz introduces SmartBenefits with proactive payments

Allianz monitors clients flights for qualifying delays (three to five hours), then files a claim for the customer, offering several payment options; fixed payments of USD 100 per person can be sent to a debit card within minutes, direct deposits can be available in 24-48 hours or, if the customer takes no action, they will be mailed a check automatically.

Additionally, customers can file claims for bag delays without filing receipts. They can enter basic data points to verify eligibility (proof of loss or delay) on Allianzs TravelSmart app. They will be notified of their claim status within seven days and can receive up to USD 100 per person per day impacted by the delay, according to Travel Weekly.

Allianz has also expanded its coverage, including the ability to cancel a trip for a hurricane warning or mandatory evacuation. Benefit and coverage descriptions have also been simplified.