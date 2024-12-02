AlipayHK to extend mobile wallet service nationally

The Hong Kong version of Alipay currently boasts more than 2 million mobile users and, according to Alipay, it is the first Hong Kong mobile wallet whose services extend to the whole country.

Earlier in 2019, the AlipayHK wallet extended its services from Hong Kong to cities in the Greater Bay Area, including Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Now, the payment provider announced its services will gradually be made available across China via any merchant accepting Alipay payments, aiming to offer new payment rails to Hong Kong citizens.

China-based Alipay is best known as an online payment platform, which earlier in 2019 has become a Principal Member of nexo standards.