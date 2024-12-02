As a part of the agreement, Pi Pay’s merchants will be able to implement Alipay as a payment option, exploiting the potential of a high number of Chinese tourists visiting Cambodia. Pi Pay’s network includes over 1,400 businesses, including dining, fashion, spas and other tourist-friendly locations.

Around one million tourists have visited Cambodia from China in the first 210 months of 2017. The mobile payments company registered over 168,000 downloads accounting for USD 27 million US spent so far.