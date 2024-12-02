Alipay partners Worldline to assist mobile payments in Germany

The partnership will enable Chinese tourists on trips to Germany to pay conveniently with their Alipay app at authorised retailers.

Currently, the companies conduct a pilot phase of the project. The pilot phases will be completed in July 2016 and after that it will go live. The next step will extend the service to other countries.

In June 2016, Alipay has partnered with payment provider Concardis to launch the service in Germany, marking its European debut after the company revealed its expansion plans at Money20/20 Europe in April 2016.