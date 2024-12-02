Alipay, ininal partner to connect Turkish merchants with Chinese visitors

Following the partnership, Alipay will be available for Chinese mainland visitors at brick-and-mortar stores in Turkey. This service will be first available in the facilities of Dorak Holding, the tourism company that plans all activities for tourists and collaborates with merchants throughout Turkey, serving more than 85% of Chinese tourists visiting the country.

Merchants accepting Alipay include Turkish specialty retailers, hot-air balloons in Cappadocia, shops, hotels, and Turkish restaurants. Merchants can connect with customers coming from China via the Alipay app, while tourists can make payments by using the same mobile app – by scanning a QR code displayed on card terminals at the checkout.

ininal and Multinet Up will work in collaboration with Alipay to further expand the network across Turkey. Jewellers, luxury clothing stores, museums, and duty free shops are expected to join in the near future.