Alipay, FreedomPay to streamline payments for Chinese travelers visiting North America

The partnership will enable Alipays more than 600 million Chinese users to make purchases at thousands of merchants that use FreedomPays services in North America, including vendors at airports, entertainment venues, resorts, sports arenas and universities.

Through the partnership, FreedomPay will enable Alipay with new and existing clients, focusing on the travel and hospitality markets, as well as on airports and travel plazas across the US.

FreedomPays merchants will be able to market to Chinese tourists before, during and after their visits, providing exposure of their businesses among Chinas expanding number of overseas visitors.