Alibaba to open cloud computing arm in Singapore

The Singapore facility is the second overseas data center to be opened in 2015 by Aliyun, Alibaba Group’s cloud computing arm, as the business unit expands internationally. Aliyun launched its first overseas data center in Silicon Valley in March 2015 and plans to establish others in the Middle East, Japan and Europe.

The Singapore data center will provide a range of cloud services to companies operating in Southeast Asia with an initial focus on Chinese businesses, according to Aliyun. When it opens, the center will be networked with the company’s existing centers in Beijing, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Silicon Valley.

In addition to hosting the data center, Singapore will also become the headquarters for Aliyun’s overseas operations. Although not scheduled to open until September 2015, Aliyun’s Singapore facility is already allowing companies to pre-order “elastic” cloud services, computer resources such as processing power, storage and network bandwith that can be scaled up and down to meet user demand.