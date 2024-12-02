Alibaba teams up with Emtek for mobile payments in Indonesia

Together, they’ll launch a new mobile payments product as well as other financial services.

The payments solution will be offered on Blackberry Messenger (BBM), which is operated by an Emtek subsidiary and has 63 million monthly active users in Indonesia.

Emtek is turning BBM into much more than just a chat app. It allows people to shop, play games, watch videos, and more. Tying everything together would be the payments system jointly developed by Alibaba and Emtek.

The Indonesian media entity operates television networks, produces shows, and runs a number of online publications. It has made investments in ecommerce businesses like Bukalapak.