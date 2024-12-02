Alibaba partners SAIC Motor Corp to enable smart cars accept mobile payments

The SUV is named Car OS RX5 and runs Alibaba-backed mobile operating system YunOS. The car not only takes voice commands, but also allow drivers to pay for car parking and reserve spaces using the company’s Alipay payment platform.

The car offers a personalised service that enables multiple drivers to have an Internet ID. This stores preferences for music, air conditioning, and even what the driver likes to eat, according to blog.ingenico.com.

Whether at home or travelling, cars could talk to each other to increase the convenience for the driver. The project’s goal is to connect all vehicles to Alibaba’s IoT system. The IoT platform will be open to developers to connect their systems to it.