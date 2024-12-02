Alibaba Group rings the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell

The company will ring the Opening Bell remotely from the Water Cube (National Aquatics Center) in Beijing, where it will host this year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Jack Ma will participate in the ceremony joined by Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, and Tom Farley, President of NYSE Group.

They will also be joined by eight honored guests who have been recognised by Alibaba for their acts of philanthropy, environmental awareness and community building. The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, also referred to as “Singles Day,” began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants to raise awareness around online shopping in China.

In the six years since its inception, it has become the largest shopping day in history, generating USD 9.3 billion of GMV settled through Alipay over a 24-hour period in 2014. For 2015, Alibaba is focused on furthering its mission and globalisation strategy, with more than 50,000 brands and merchants participating in the upcoming event, including over 10,000 international brands from 25 countries.

The company is also enhancing its omni-channel and mobile commerce offerings with participation from more than 1,000 retail brands that operate 180,000 brick-and-mortar stores in 330 cities across China.