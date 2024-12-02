Alibaba expands in Australia, New Zealand

Michael Evans, group president of Alibaba, is visiting Australia this week to conclude the business, which is targeting a customer base of two billion.

Alibaba’s Tmall and Tmall Global sites are already used by around 1,300 Australian brands to sell everything wine to cosmetics, baby formula, vitamins and dairy products.

The likes of Blackmores, a2 Milk, Jurlique, Fonterra and Penfolds are using the platform, with Woolworths selling its home brand products via Tmall and Australia Post shipping wine via the Mandarin-only, business-to-business site 1688.com.

Chemist Warehouse is also playing in the space, which has 423 million buyers in China. Beyond the ecommerce platforms, Evans is keen to push the full range of services Alibaba offers, which even include digital entertainment and travel logistics.