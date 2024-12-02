Alchemy offers retailers a BNPL solution

Alchemy’s BNPL solution is designed to integrate with ecommerce platforms, sales, and CRM tools, including HubSpot and Salesforce. It enables merchants to process down payments and instalment payments using their existing payment providers.

The offering provides merchants with an individual portal, which will offer them visibility into their entire BNPL portfolio. Merchants can access the portal to browse all BNPL clients, total payments collected, and outstanding balances among other things. The platform will also allow customers to access their payment information and understand their remaining obligations.

They will also be able to add additional bank accounts and credit cards to further process their remaining instalment payments. The launch comes with passive identity verification to verify the identity of online consumers. This process only requires personally identifiable information such as name, address, phone number, and email to verify the consumer’s identity.