Alcatel and Barclaycard team up to boost contactless payments on POP 4

The POP 4, which will be available from Carphone Warehouse during the first week of July, will come with a bPay sticker that will enable users to make contactless payments using the device at over 400,000 locations nationwide.

The sticker, which normally costs GBP 14.99, is attached to the back of the phone and links to a digital wallet where users can upload between GBP 5 and GBP 200 at a time from any UK registered Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card.

By touching the POP 4 on a contactless reader, they will be able to make secure payments of GBP 30 or under.

More than that, a dedicated app, downloadable from Google Play, enables users to view real-time balance updates and provide them with instant access to their transaction history. Also included is an automated top-up system that adds funds to their account when the balance falls below a pre-set level.

The POP 4, which was unveiled at Mobile World congress in February, will cost GBP 79.99 on prepay and be free on contracts costing GBP 9.50 and above.