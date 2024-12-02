Ajman Bank partners with Magnati to augment payment solutions







Ajman Bank has forged a partnership with Magnati to augment the digital payment capabilities of its corporate and business banking clients, according to the press release. Through this collaboration, the bank will leverage Magnati’s merchant acquiring services to offer secure payment solutions.

By integrating Magnati’s expertise in payment processing with the bank’s banking infrastructure, clients can access a more streamlined and efficient payment experience.

Officials from Ajman Bank said their collaboration with Magnati will enable them to equip their corporate and business banking clients with state-of-the-art technology and innovative payment solutions. It aligns with Ajman Bank’s strategic vision of fostering innovation and embracing cutting-edge technologies to push boundaries of excellence.

Executives from Magnati replied that their solution is designed to offer improved experiences and increased efficiency with fast, secure, and convenient payment options. With a vast network of partners and an innovative platform, they ensure an efficient connection across the ecosystem.





Previous news from Ajman Bank

In February 2024, Ajman Bank partnered with Mastercard to implement the Carbon Calculator and sign the UAE Sustainable Cards Pledge, aiming to enhance sustainability. The Carbon Calculator, developed with Doconomy, estimates carbon emissions from purchases and allows customers to support reforestation through Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition.

The UAE Sustainable Cards Pledge, announced at COP28, encourages banks to switch to sustainable card materials, making the UAE the first nation to adopt this change ahead of Mastercard's 2028 deadline. By 2025, 80% of Mastercard cards in the UAE will be made from sustainable materials.