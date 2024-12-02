Airtel, Wari partner to expand financial inclusion in Nigeria

Wari allows users to make payment for goods and services, buy airtime, pay bills, deposit cash and make withdrawals within the country or outside. Wari can also be used to transfer money and remit through accredited agents across Nigeria.

Tthe service is available to anyone irrespective of whether they are account holders or not. As part of the partnership, Airtel Nigeria is expected to identify potential Wari agents across the country for the purpose of providing the product and services.