Airtel Payments Bank adds UPI on its platform

Due to this announcement, the bank will provide digital payments to online/offline merchants and instant money transfers to any bank account in India.

For UPI-based payments and transfers, customers are not required to furnish their bank details to enable transactions and can create easy to remember IDs. Customers can also use MyAirtel app (Bank section) to scan any UPI QR code for making merchant payments. Online and offline merchants can leverage the bank as a payment method to accept payments from their customers.

Moreover, customers can link their Airtel Payments Bank savings accounts to any of their UPI handles on apps such as BHIM or UPI apps of other banks. This can be done by selecting Airtel Payments Bank from the link or change account section and select the bank from the list post, customer details being linked to the UPI handle automatically.