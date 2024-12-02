Affirm teams with arts and crafts retail chain Michaels in North America

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved Michaels customers can split the total cost of any purchase over USD 50 into biweekly or monthly payments, for as low as 0% APR. Customers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than what they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees, according to the company press release.

Affirm is available now on Michaels.com and will be available in-store at Michaels locations across the country in the coming months. Michaels joins over 102,000 Affirm merchant partners, including Walmart, Target, Neiman Marcus, Williams Sonoma, and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.

The Michaels Companies is a specialty retailer in North America providing the an assortment of curated arts and crafts componentry. The chain operates 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. In addition, The Michaels Companies owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise.