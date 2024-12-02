AffiniPay launches In-Person Payments

AffiniPay announced the launch of next generation In-Person-Payment options for professionals. The new functionality of In-Person Payments increases a company's efficiency by leveraging modern in-person payment devices that integrate seamlessly across products and interfaces. This initiative modernises the client experience with on-the-go and in-office payments and with Tap-to-Phone technology for mobile.











This new technology will be rolling out to AffiniPay’s professional payment solutions LawPay, CPACharge, ClientPay, and AffiniPay for Associations as well as MyCase in 2024.

Businesses adopting AffiniPay's In-Person Payment devices enjoy minimized chargeback risks and assured compliance across various payment methods, including contactless cards, chip-insert cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay Wallets.

Executives from AffiniPay said they are happy to provide customers with limitless options to get paid fast and secure with their prolific solutions that enable companies to go beyond. AffiniPay’s new In-Person Payments technology validates firms to take more control of how they implement flexibility and amplify their services to propel client satisfaction.





Previous news from AffiniPay

In 2021, AffiniPay acquired ClientPay, aiming to fast-track online payment adoption in large law firms. ClientPay joined AffiniPay's suite of brands, including LawPay, to equip legal and professional services firms with diverse payment processing options.

Together, they offer secure integrations, PCI compliance, and personalized support, catering specifically to the unique needs of large enterprises. This strategic move underscores AffiniPay's commitment to enhancing payment solutions for professionals, bolstered by ClientPay's key partnerships in practice management technology.





What does AffiniPay do?

AffiniPay is a player in professional services technology serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 60,000 businesses with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.