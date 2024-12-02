AEON moves towards cashless payments with new mobile wallet

The AEON Member Plus Visa Card is mainly the supermarket chain’s member card. Customers can collect points when paying for their purchases at AEON Retailer Outlets by using the card.

Moreover, the outlet’s new card also functions as a prepaid card, thus the card can be used where Visa cards are accepted. Before using it, customers need to load cash into the AEON Member Plus Visa Card and this can be done via the AEON Wallet mobile app, via AEON Retailer Outlets, and via AEON Credit Service ATMs.

AEON Wallet is already available, and it can be downloaded by both Android and iOS users.