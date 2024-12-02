Adyen to offer UnionPay SecurePlus to sephora.hk customers

Customers of Sephora’s online stores in Hong Kong will become the first shoppers to use the payments solution provided by UnionPay. The solution allows credit and debit payments to occur within the merchant’s website and it also enables easier access to recurring payments for both credit cards and debit cards. Currently, the company’s online stores in Hong Kong are equipped to accept UnionPay debit and credit card payments.

The two companies currently work together to process online payments across six markets in South East Asia, according to the company’s press release.

