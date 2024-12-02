Adyen rolls out Wechat Pay On Point-Of-Sale Terminals

This is a key addition to Adyen’s unified commerce solution. Since 2016, consumers have been able to buy goods online using WeChat Pay through the Adyen platform; now, they can do the same in brick-and-mortar stores.

The addition of WeChat Pay means that Adyen merchants can now accept payments from China’s three largest payment providers, including Alibaba’s Alipay and China UnionPay (UPI). WeChat has 1.3 billion users, 400 million of whom use WeChat Pay for either paying friends (P2P payments) or purchasing a product.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.