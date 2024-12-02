Adyen rolls out Alipay in stores worldwide

Used by more than 520 million people, the Alipay partnership comes at a pivotal time during the Golden Week retail rush.

China’s National Day Golden Week, starts on Sunday 1st October, marking a seven-day holiday where over four million Chinese residents will travel abroad to make the most of retail opportunities. The Chinese spend USD 300 billion abroad each year, and analysts estimate that UK retailers stand to make upwards of USD 446 million over the period.

The partnership enables retailers using Adyens point of sale solution to take payments in store from Chinese consumers paying with their Alipay-enabled mobile device. The Adyen-Alipay solution is completely integrated into the current in store solution Adyen retailers use, so there’s no need for additional terminals or devices. The Alipay payment option is simply added as a new option to the existing payment terminal.

