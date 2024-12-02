Adyen launches RevenueAccelerate to help companies mitigate revenue loss

85% of the global ecommerce credit card transactions are approved, while 15% represents lost revenue to the companies, cnbc.com reports. 10% out of 15% loss is declined for legitimate reasons, such as insufficient funds, whereas 5% is caused by flaws in the system. RevenueAccelerate turns this 5% of failures into revenue for merchants.

Adyen`s clients include Facebook, Uber and Spotify. RevenueAccelerate has helped the organisations that piloted the feature to generate an average annual return of 1.43%.